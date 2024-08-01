Practical Nursing Instructor Kebi Allen was named the OkACTE Postsecondary Professional of the Year. Medicine & Biosciences Instructor Casey Woods was nominated for New Teacher of the Year after recently being named STEM New Teacher of the Year. Construction Technology Instructor Jason Murphy was recognized as an OkACTE Fellow. Workforce and Economic Development Coordinator Rick Ryan was recognized for 25 years as an OkACTE member.

“On behalf of Tri County Tech, I am honored to extend heartfelt congratulations to all of our award winners. Their dedication, innovation, and hard work have set a new standard of excellence for student success for Oklahoma and Tri County Tech.” Dr. Tammie Strobel, Superintendent and CEO at Tri County Tech

The ACTE Excellence Awards recognize excellence and dedication within the field of career and technical education among ACTE members. Recipients of these awards are exceptional individuals who have contributed to the success of CareerTech education through the quality of their work and their involvement in the CTE community. Candidates and winners are recognized at three levels: state, regional, and national.

“I am deeply honored and grateful to be named the OKACTE Postsecondary Professional of the Year, and I am excited to represent Oklahoma at the regional level. This recognition is a reflection of my efforts and a testament to the exceptional support and collaboration of my colleagues in the Practical Nursing program at Tri County Tech.

Serving as a nursing educator within the CareerTech system is a privilege. I am fortunate to work with a distinguished team of nurse educators dedicated to student success. My passion is to inspire a love for nursing in my students and to instill a commitment to providing compassionate and competent patient care in our community. I am thankful for the opportunity to highlight Tri County Tech, Oklahoma CareerTech, and the Oklahoma Health Sciences Education division.” Kebi Allen, Tri County Tech Practical Nursing Instructor

Allen received a $7,500 cash award, a plaque, and a student-designed trophy.

Educators from Tri County Tech have been nominated or received numerous ACTE awards over the years, proving their commitment to enriching the lives of the students they serve.