Posted: Aug 12, 2024 9:38 PMUpdated: Aug 12, 2024 9:38 PM

Nathan Thompson

Several major water leaks across the town of Barnsdall have caused classes to be canceled Tuesday.

According to the school district, Barnsdall city employees have been battling the leaks all day on Monday, and the possibility of not having water in the school buildings poses a safety risk to students.

As a result, classes and all activities at Barnsdall schools have been canceled for Tuesday.

This is a developing story.