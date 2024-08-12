News
Oklahoma
Posted: Aug 12, 2024 3:06 PMUpdated: Aug 12, 2024 3:06 PM
World's Largest Steam Locomotive Rolling Through Oklahoma
Ty Loftis
The world's largest steam locomotive will once again be coming through Oklahoma in a few months. Big Boy No. 4014 will power up in Wyoming in late August and pass through nine states, including Oklahoma and Kansas.
Big Boy is scheduled to stop in Claremore on Sunday, October 13th before making its way to Coffeyville that evening. The train will pass through Nowata County that afternoon on the way to Kansas.
This isn't the first time the powerful steam engine has came through the area. In 2019, they stopped for a short time in Nowata.
