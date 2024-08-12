Posted: Aug 12, 2024 2:59 PMUpdated: Aug 12, 2024 3:00 PM

Alex Benzegala

At Monday's Nowata County Board of Commissioners Meeting, their was a discussion about increasing the salary for Nowata County Sheriff Jason McClain and the Sheriff Department.

McClain is set to see his salary increase from $32,000 to $44,000 a year. McClain tells Bartlesville Radio that improvements to the Sheriff's Department are coming as well, as he says those are made possible by a grant.

One of the discussion pieces of the meeting was a house bill that was designed to provide funds for rural communities to help with needed resources. However, Nowata County Commissioner Troy Friddle is a major opponent of the legislation because it was rewritten as house bill 2919 where counties are now required to technically pay the increase in salary, despite the county not receiving funds.

The Nowata County Sheriff's Department will have $150,000 in funds to improve the Department and tells the Board of Commissioners he will have to do some work to make sure all of the allocations of funds follow proper regulations.