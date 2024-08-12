News
Osage County
Posted: Aug 12, 2024 2:07 PMUpdated: Aug 12, 2024 2:09 PM
Osage Co Commissioners Resolve Bond Payment Issue
Ty Loftis
The Board of Osage County Commissioners convened for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning. At that meeting, the Board signed a work and pricing order for Datascout beginning this September and running through June 30, 2028. That is for the Assessor's Office and will cost $7,800 annually.
There was also discussion about a possible error that the county clerk's office had made in paying a bond payment with the wrong account. District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt talks about the problem.
Yaffe Metals was the lowest bidder and they will be picking up scrap metal across the three districts. There were no utility permits signed during Monday's meeting.
