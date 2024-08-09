Posted: Aug 09, 2024 9:52 AMUpdated: Aug 09, 2024 9:52 AM

Tom Davis

For 32 years, The Lighthouse Outreach Mission has been a beacon of hope for the homeless community in Bartlesville. On a recent episode of COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Executive Director Errol Hada provided an inspiring update on the mission’s ongoing efforts and achievements.

Founded in 1992, The Lighthouse Outreach Center is a Christian-based homeless shelter dedicated to transforming lives through comprehensive support. With a maximum capacity of 75 people, the center has been instrumental in guiding countless individuals toward self-sufficiency.

“We are committed to providing not just shelter but a pathway to independence,” Hada said during the interview. “Our residents receive three hot meals a day, clothing, and a safe place to stay, with separate living areas for men, women, and families. Our aim is to create a nurturing environment where everyone can thrive.”

Last year alone, The Lighthouse served 385 clients, with 90 individuals finding employment through the mission's programs. The center also provided 36,811 meals and witnessed 16 clients embrace salvation.

One of the cornerstone services offered is one-on-one parenting classes led by a professional Child and Parent Practitioner. These classes are designed to equip families with the skills needed to build stable and nurturing homes.

In addition to its daily operations, The Lighthouse is undergoing exciting renovations. Some residential areas are being remodeled, and a new house is being prepared to accommodate more residents.

To maintain transparency and trust, all monetary donations are recorded by two staff members simultaneously, and The Lighthouse adheres to strict accountability standards set by its evangelical group affiliation.

“Our goal is to ensure that every donation is used effectively to support those in need,” Hada emphasized. “We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of our community.”

The Lighthouse Outreach Mission continues to rely on donations to meet its needs. Current wish list items include paper products, personal items, art supplies, and miscellaneous goods. Individuals interested in supporting the mission can find more information and make donations at www.bartlesvillelighthouse.org.