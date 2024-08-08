Posted: Aug 08, 2024 2:54 PMUpdated: Aug 08, 2024 2:55 PM

Ty Loftis

Help Works Inc. will be putting on a Back to School Bingo bash this Saturday. All proceeds raised will be benefitting Help Works Food Pantry and Tara's Place.

You can register before the event for $15 or at the door for $18. There will be raffle prizes, dinner and other games. The event is set to take place at the Pawhuska Elks Lodge and will begin at 5 p.m. For more information, you can call 918-287-1588.