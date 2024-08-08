News
Osage County
Posted: Aug 08, 2024 1:54 PM
Hulah Lake Project Coming Along
Ty Loftis
The Board of Osage County Commissioners continue to aid in the Hulah Lake Rural Water District 20 Project thanks to a community development block grant. JT Darling with INCOG was at Monday's meeting and he gave an update as to the latest happenings.
Darling made the recommendation that the Board award a bid to Pinney Dozer in the amount of just over $393,000 to do the construction on the project. The Board awarded that contract.
