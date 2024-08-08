Posted: Aug 08, 2024 9:33 AMUpdated: Aug 08, 2024 9:33 AM

Tom Davis

Today on the COMMUNITY CONNECTION program on KWON, we had the pleasure of hosting the Salvation Army. Regional Resource Development Director Monica Champ and Board Member Ronda Biden Wilson joined us to update the audience on their recent activities and share what’s ahead for the holiday season.

According to Monica Champ, the summer was quite eventful for the Salvation Army. "We were busy helping families recover from the tornado in June," she said. "Recently, eight of our Shield Club kids enjoyed a week of fun at Camp Heart O Hills. Additionally, the Kids Club took a trip to the Bartlesville Radio Station where they learned from Ms. Dorea Potter about the daily operations of broadcasting and had a chance to record and listen to their own messages with DJ Joe Riddle of KYFM."

Looking ahead, the Salvation Army is gearing up for their annual Red Kettle Drive and the Angel Tree program. A key event in their preparations is the Salvation Army Spaghetti Dinner. Board Member Ronda Biden Wilson shared that this year's dinner will be the first held since the pandemic, and they are excited to bring it back. "The Spaghetti Dinner is scheduled for November 7 at Adams Blvd Church of Christ," she said. "We’re currently finalizing details and will provide more information soon."

The Red Kettle Drive is a well-known tradition, but the Angel Tree program offers a unique way to give. Angel Trees, located in Walmart stores, malls, and various companies, are adorned with numbered paper Angel Tags detailing a child's first name, age, and gender. Sponsors select tags and purchase gifts accordingly.

Participants can adopt Angels or host trees either in-person or online. Businesses and groups can display Angel Tags on their office or store Christmas trees. The Salvation Army screens families to determine their needs and prepares lists of requested toys and clothing. Sponsors receive Angel Tags with details about each child and are responsible for shopping for and delivering new, unwrapped gifts.