Posted: Aug 08, 2024 9:17 AMUpdated: Aug 08, 2024 9:17 AM

Nathan Thompson

Adams Golf Course will hold its inaugural Community Golf Day, a special event dedicated to celebrating the City-owned course and the love of golf, on Saturday, Aug. 17.

Golf enthusiasts and newcomers alike are invited to enjoy free rounds of golf, complimentary cart rentals, and water anytime during regular golf course hours, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., said Assistant City Manager Laura Sanders.

“Community Golf Day is part of our ongoing commitment to giving back to the community and fostering a love for the sport of golf,” said Sanders. “This event is for residents and visitors to experience the fairways and challenging greens of Adams Golf Course without any additional cost.

“Whether you're an experienced golfer or trying out the sport for the first time, this event offers a welcoming atmosphere for all skill levels. We encourage families, friends, and neighbors to come together for a fun and memorable day on the links.”

Event Highlights:

• Free rounds of golf: Enjoy a full day of golf on our scenic 18-hole course, with no greens fees.

• Complimentary cart rentals: Take advantage of our golf carts at no charge, making your round more comfortable and enjoyable.

• Free water: Stay hydrated throughout your game!

• Golf rounds and carts will be available on a first come, first served basis. Tee times cannot be booked in advance.

The Adams Golf Course Pro Shop will be closed Aug. 17 to facilitate an inventory process that will be underway at the facility at that time. All other portions of Adams Golf Course will be open. The Pro Shop will reopen as normally scheduled on Sunday, Aug. 18.