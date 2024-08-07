Posted: Aug 07, 2024 4:29 PMUpdated: Aug 07, 2024 4:37 PM

Ty Loftis

All current members of the Bartlesville City Council will be running for re-election this November. All but one will draw an opponent.

Mayor Dale Copeland is running for his Ward One Seat against Tim Sherrick.

Loren Roszel will be running for a second term in Ward 2 against Larry East.

Vice Mayor Jim Curd is running un-opposed in Ward Three.

Quinn Schipper, who filled the unexpired term of former Ward 4 Councilor Billie Roane, will face challenges from Aaron Kirkpatrick and Christopher LaTorraca.

Trevor Dorsey is running for re-election in Ward Five. He will be facing Matthew Snodgrass and Karen Monroe as opponents.