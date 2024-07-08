News
McCauley Presents 'State of the Schools'
The Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation kicked off the academic year with their State of the Schools luncheon Wednesday at Bartlesville High School's Commons Area.
Superintendent Chuck McCauley provided an update on how Bartlesville Public Schools are performing prior to the first day of class next week.
McCauley says Bartlesville schools are growing.
McCauley says Bartlesville is fully staffed for the school year, unlike several other districts across the area. He attributes that success to many intiatives, including the New Teacher Academy, which has a high retention rate.
McCauley also discussed several district programs, like STEM education, FFA, fine arts, aviation and athletics. The programs garnered several national and state awards. He also discussed multiple construction projects that are ongoing.
McCauley addressed the recent directive from State Superintendent Ryan Walters that the Bible should be used in public education. McCauley says Bartlesville will continue to follow local school board policy on religion in schools without any changes.
McCauley says he is a member of the State Superintendent's Advisory Committee. He says the group has only met with Walters once this year. McCauley says he has requested additional meetings with Walters, but has not been successful.
