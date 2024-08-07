Posted: Aug 07, 2024 10:07 AMUpdated: Aug 07, 2024 10:07 AM

Ty Loftis

The Bartlesville Area History Museum will be holding a lunch and learn series with Bartlesville Public Schools Technology and Communications Director, Granger Meador on Thursday.

Beginning at noon, Meador will talk about how the former College High building got built. He will also talk about the changes to that building over the past 85 years. While at the museum, guests are also encouraged to check out the latest exhibit, “Our Oily Past: The Phillips Family.” That is a display that will be up through the end of September. For more information about the event, call 918-338-4290.