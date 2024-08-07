Posted: Aug 07, 2024 10:02 AMUpdated: Aug 07, 2024 12:40 PM

Tom Davis

The 2024 Samaritan Sports Spectacular is Aug. 24 at the Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Bartlesville. This is the annual fundraiser for the Samaritan Counseling and Growth Center that takes a sports theme every year.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Ben Ames and Kristin Curd said this August will be the 18th year for the event. Tickets are on sale now. There will be live and a silent auction with an athletic flavor.

This year's keynote speaker OSU Women's Basketball Coach Jacie Hoyt. Hoyt was introduced as the head coach of Oklahoma State women’s basketball on March 20, 2022. She came to OSU after serving as head coach at Kansas City from 2017-22.

Her roots in Big 12 country run deep. Her mother, Shelly Hoyt, is a Kansas High School coaching legend and Jacie, who played for her mother in high school, went on to play collegiately at Wichita State. In addition to leading the Kansas City program, Hoyt’s coaching career includes stops at Fort Hays State, Nevada and Kansas State.

You'll also get a chance to see OSU's Pistol Pete at the event!