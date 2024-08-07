Posted: Aug 07, 2024 9:28 AMUpdated: Aug 07, 2024 9:28 AM

Nathan Thompson

Several area nonprofit groups receive nearly $345,000 through the Oklahoma Human Services’ Food Insecurity Grant Program.

The Lighthouse Family Worship Center in Barnsdall received $190,000 to fight food insecurity in the town, which was significantly affected by an EF4 tornado in May. Efforts to rebuild are ongoing.

In Bartlesville, the Salvation Army received $102,000 and Churches United for Community Concern received just over $48,000. The Agape Mission of Bartlesville was approved for a $4,600 grant.

State Rep. Judd Strom, who represents District 10, issued the following statement Wednesday:

"The nearly $345,000 that these area nonprofits have received in grants empowers them to extend helping hands to those in our area who face food insecurity, especially in the aftermath of this spring's severe weather," Strom said. "This support brings an opportunity to provide more nutritious meals and offer other vital resources to ensure that none of our neighbors go to bed hungry. I deeply appreciate the work of Lighthouse Family Worship Center, Salvation Army, Churches United for Community Concern and Agape Mission of Bartlesville and all their volunteers, and I want to thank Oklahoma Department of Human Services for awarding them these much-needed grants."

Oklahoma Human Services reported nearly 170 organizations requested more than $40 million total in grant awards. Applications were evaluated based on upon the needs of the applying organizations and evaluation criteria listed in the application including:

Areas with limited access to healthy, nutritious foods and/or areas with low to moderate income and large populations of older individuals or those experiencing disabilities;

Geographic diversity;

Other federal or state funding sources available to applicants;

Measurability of the funding’s impact on the community; and

Compliance with the provisions of the ARPA and Legislative intent.

Oklahoma Human Services estimates that of the more than 500,000 Oklahomans experiencing food insecurity, nearly 200,000 are children. Final award amounts to the more than 150 food programs who met minimum grant requirements ranged from nearly $750 to over $4 million. Organizations who requested $250,000 and less were fully funded.