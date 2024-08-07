Posted: Aug 07, 2024 9:19 AMUpdated: Aug 07, 2024 12:41 PM

Tom Davis

Corey Shivel is running for District 2 Washington County Commissioner and he shared with our COMMUNITY CONNECTION audience why he's running and why he feels he is the most qualified for the position.

Shivel faces Michael Colaw in the August 27th runoff election for District 2. Shivel encouraged every eligible voter to cast their ballot in this race

Corey said. "After nearly 29 years with Washington County, I feel this is the perfect time for me to take the next step in County Government. The knowledge I have gained and responsibilities I have as the acting road supervisor for district 3 has set me up perfectly for the role of County Commissioner."

When asked about his current responsibilities, he said" They include; managing a crew, assessing roads and bridges, overseeing the up keep on equipment, tracking inventory and assisting Commissioner Dunlap with the budget of this department." Shivel is a graduate of Oklahoma State University road management program. He has supervised 8 new bridge construction projects and have been a part of re-surfacing miles of county roads.

When asked about his personal life, Shivel said,"Family values have always been very important to me. I have been married for 31 years. I have two adult children and three grandkids." Shivel has coached youth baseball and softball for 24 years including Caney Valley High School for 7 of those years; He served on the Ochelata town council for 4 years and the CVAA board for 4 years. He also owns a small mowing business where he has had the contract with Caney Valley Schools for the last 10 years.

Shivel, in closing, said, "I appreciate County Government for the fact that it is the most efficient and transparent form of government. I look forward to the opportunity to continue the management of resources in an efficient manner as well as handling tax payer money in the best interest of the tax payer. I am very passionate and committed to my involvements; I believe my past and current record reflects this." He added, "This is what I would bring to the Board of Commissioners and the people of Washington County."