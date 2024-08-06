Posted: Aug 06, 2024 4:58 PMUpdated: Aug 06, 2024 4:58 PM

Nathan Thompson

One additional candidate has filed their paperwork for seats on the Bartlesville City Council. Ward 5 incumbent Trevor Dorsey is looking to retain his seat on the dais.

Candidates have until 5 p.m. Wednesday to file their declarations of candidacy at the Washington County Election Board. The City Council election will be on the Nov. 5 ballot.

Here are the candidates who have filed so far:

Ward 1

Dale Copeland (incumbent)

Ward 2

Loren Roszel (incumbent)

Ward 3

Jim Curd, Jr. (incumbent)

Ward 4

Quinn Schipper (appointed for unexpired term)

Aaron Kirkpatrick

Ward 5

Trevor Dorsey (incumbent)