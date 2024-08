Posted: Aug 06, 2024 3:40 PMUpdated: Aug 06, 2024 3:40 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday’s Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, there was an agenda item in which the Board had an option to sign a resolution with the State of Oklahoma 911 Management Authority. Signing this resolution would prepare the county for the mapping system across the county, as Director Kay Kelley details.

The Board went on to approve that resolution.