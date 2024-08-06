Posted: Aug 06, 2024 2:57 PMUpdated: Aug 06, 2024 2:57 PM

Ty Loftis

A third person has been arrested in connection to a Washington County child abuse case in which the victim was tied to a tree. Linda Reynolds has been booked into the Washington County Jail and is being charged with two felony counts of child neglect.

A probable cause affidavit states that despite living with two defendants who have already been arrested in this case, Reynolds initially told officers she didn’t know why the minor child was tied to a tree. Reynolds added that the victim had a habit of running off and attempting to hurt herself. She explained that the father is the one that, “deals with,” the minor victim.

Reynolds also admitted to living with the couple in Texas, but had no idea how long the alleged victim had been tied up. Reynolds did say when everyone left for church, the other two defendants in this case, Johnny James and Kayla Sharee Clark, told Reynolds where the minor victim was. Reynolds later told officers that she was aware the victim was forced to stay outside and that she is scared of James.

The affidavit goes on to say officers spoke with another witness. In that interview, the witness said that Reynolds was aware of the victim’s predicament and that she had been aware of the abuse in Oklahoma and at James’ home in Texas.

The affidavit stated that James, Clark and Reynolds were caring for four children.

Reynolds saw her bond set at $50,000. Her next court date is set for Friday, August 16th at 9 a.m.