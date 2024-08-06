Posted: Aug 06, 2024 2:05 PMUpdated: Aug 06, 2024 2:05 PM

Nathan Thompson

More than $1.2 million in improvements are coming to five parks in Bartlesville.

The Bartlesville City Council voted 4-1 Monday to approve a contract with Brent Bell Construction for new parking lots and roads at Johnstone, Sooner, Jo Allyn Lowe and Lyon parks. The funds for these projects are paid for by previous general obligation bonds approved by voters.

Another project, rehabilitating on-street parking spaces at Douglass Park, will be paid for by street improvement funds that were left over from previously completed projects. That spurred an objection from Ward 2 City Councilor Loren Roszel

City Engineer Micah Siemers explained the parking spaces are along southwest Cass Avenue, which is in need of repair. He says city crews plan to complete the work at the same time, saving money and design planning costs

City Manager Mike Bailey said combining the street and parking rehabilitation is similar to how projects work in the downtown business district, where streets and on-street parking are completed at the same time using the same budget.

Roszel continued voicing his concern that by moving the Douglass Park parking project into a street project would hamper future street projects. He was the lone vote against the parks projects.