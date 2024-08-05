Posted: Aug 06, 2024 10:23 AMUpdated: Aug 06, 2024 10:36 AM

Alex Benzegala

At Monday's Nowata County Commisioners one of the major topics of discussion was a proposed increase in salary for the Nowata County Sheriff. Jason McClain, current Nowata County Sheriff presented to the Board the Attourney General Sheriff's Office Funding Grant Program application for 2024.

The proposed increase in salary is $44,000 according to Commisioner Troy Friddler, and that the grant program has $150,000 in the funds that includes improvements to the sheriff's office.

The Board decided to table the discussion to make a decision, and Friddler says that he is for increasing wages for the Nowata County Sheriff's Office but that it has to fit in the budget.