Posted: Aug 06, 2024 10:04 AMUpdated: Aug 06, 2024 10:05 AM

Tom Davis / Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville City Council narrowly voted down an ordinance to legalize driving golf carts on Bartlesville city streets by a 3-2 margin on Monday.

The ordinance was brought forward by Ward 2 City Councilor Loren Roszel after first being heard by the council in May. After four months of additional study and two motions to table the ordinance, it finally received a full hearing Monday night where it failed.