Aug 06, 2024
CITY MATTERS: Could Golf a Cart Ordinance Get Yet Another Try?
Tom Davis / Nathan Thompson
The Bartlesville City Council narrowly voted down an ordinance to legalize driving golf carts on Bartlesville city streets by a 3-2 margin on Monday.
The ordinance was brought forward by Ward 2 City Councilor Loren Roszel after first being heard by the council in May. After four months of additional study and two motions to table the ordinance, it finally received a full hearing Monday night where it failed.
Councilor James Curd Jr on KWON's CITY MATTERS program on Tuesday said the issue isn't dead yet. Curd wants to find some language that can be agreed upon and pass it. He wants to work with the other counci members to find a way to make it work.
Counclor Quinn Schipper said on Monday night that he wants to see a study in the city's future comprehensive plan for multi-modal transportation options, or maybe to limit use of golf carts to specific geographical neighborhoods of Bartlesville.
