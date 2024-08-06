Posted: Aug 06, 2024 9:57 AMUpdated: Aug 06, 2024 9:57 AM

Sen. Markwayne Mullin

Under Vice President Kamala Harris, Democrats are the party of high prices and open borders. The past four years have not been easy on hard-working Americans. From record-high prices, increased regulation, and the loss of U.S. energy independence – Americans are worse off under the Biden-Harris administration.

San Francisco liberal Kamala Harris’ record speaks for itself. As Vice President, Harris has cast the most tie-breaking votes in Senate history to greenlight the Democrats’ most radical, inflationary priorities. These votes include trillions of dollars’ worth of reckless Democrat spending and tax increases included in the so-called Inflation “Reduction” Act and American Rescue Plan which collectively bankrupted our economy, as well as the confirmation of radical far-Left activist judges who support defunding the police and sanctuary cities.

Harris has been mounting her attack on American energy independence for decades. During her time as San Francisco District Attorney and California Attorney General, she frequently targeted American energy producers. As Senator, she was one of the earliest supporters of the radical Green New Deal. In 2019, then-presidential candidate Harris claimed she wanted to ban fracking. Since then, she has worked in lockstep with Joe Biden to cancel Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) permits, deplete our strategic reserves, and embolden adversaries like Venezuela and Iran through America’s subsequent reliance on foreign energy supply.

At a time of heightened global unrest, Harris turned her back on one of our greatest allies– Israel. U.S strength brings global stability, and it’s more important than ever that we stand with the only democracy in the Middle East to help keep America safe. Unfortunately, Harris has chosen to appease our adversaries and those on the radical left instead. Harris was notably absent during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recent address to Congress. Additionally, she has called for a ceasefire over affirming Israel’s right to defend itself against brutal terrorist attacks.

Arguably the most notable, however, is Harris’ failed role as ‘Border Czar.’ In March 2021, Joe Biden appointed Harris as Border Czar and tasked her with solving their administration’s record-breaking border crisis. As we all know – the border crisis has only gotten worse. As Border Czar, Harris has allowed more than 10 million illegal immigrants to cross the southern border. Deadly fentanyl, rapists, murderers, and terrorists are flooding into the country and have now made every state a border state. This should come as no surprise to anyone. Harris stated herself: “An undocumented immigrant is not a criminal.”

Senate Republicans’ pro-America, pro-family, and pro-business agenda runs completely contrary to Kamala Harris and her plan to impose her party’s most radical progressive ideas on the American people. Republicans stand united against her attacks on American energy, skyrocketing prices, and disregard for the safety of our communities. One thing is for sure: Oklahomans cannot afford a far-Left San Francisco liberal in the White House.