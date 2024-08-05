Posted: Aug 05, 2024 8:39 PMUpdated: Aug 05, 2024 9:55 PM

Nathan Thompson

An ordinance to legalize driving golf carts on Bartlesville city streets failed 3-2 Monday on a vote by the City Council.

The ordinance was brought forward by Ward 2 City Councilor Loren Roszel after first being heard by the council in May. After four months of additional study and two motions to table the ordinance, it finally received a full hearing Monday night.

Roszel said it was brought forward to him by constituents who wished to legally drive golf carts. A lengthy debate occurred between council members Monday. Roszel says there are already golf carts on city streets and it is a matter of safety to establish rules for their use

Ward 4 Councilor Quinn Schipper says he spoke with several people across the city, and not one person was in favor of city-wide golf cart usage

Mayor Dale Copeland, who also serves as Ward 1 councilor, said he spoke with representatives from two other cities that have legalized golf carts, and they warned him that if they had to do it again, they would not have. He says golf carts are designed for golf courses, not city streets

Roszel and Ward 3 Councilor Jim Curd voted in favor of legalizing golf carts on city streets. Copeland, Schipper and Ward 5 Councilor Trevor Dorsey voted against the ordinance.