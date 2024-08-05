Posted: Aug 05, 2024 3:26 PMUpdated: Aug 05, 2024 3:26 PM

Nathan Thompson

Monday is the first day for Bartlesville City Council candidates to file paperwork for the Nov. 5 General Election.

According to Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House, five people filed on Monday.

Incumbent Ward 1 Councilor Dale Copeland is running for re-election, as is incumbent Ward 2 Councilor Loren Roszel and incumbent Ward 3 Councilor Jim Curd, Jr.

Quinn Shipper, who was appointed to fill the unexpired term of former Ward 4 Councilor Billie Roane, is running for election to the seat as is Aaron Kirkpatrick.

No candidates have filed for Ward 5 Councilor as of Monday. The seat is currently held by Trevor Dorsey.