News
Regional News
Posted: Aug 05, 2024 2:28 PMUpdated: Aug 05, 2024 2:28 PM
Police Identify Man Killed in Collinsville Crash
Nathan Thompson
One person is dead after a crash in Collinsville Sunday night, according to authorities.
Police say a motorcycle and pickup truck crashed around 10:30 p.m. Sunday shutting down the intersection near Highway 20 and Memorial Drive for a while.
Authorities told our partners at News On 6 that the motorcycle driver, Joshua Greene, was killed. Police did not report any injuries to the pickup driver.
« Back to News