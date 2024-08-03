Posted: Aug 03, 2024 5:19 AMUpdated: Aug 03, 2024 8:44 AM

Tom Davis

UPDATE: Silver Lake Road from Frank Phillips Blvd to Adams Blvd is still closed. Power is estimated to be restored by 11am Saturday. The stoplight is out and a 4-way stop is in place.

Silver Lake Drive, spanning from Frank Phillips Blvd to Adams Blvd, has been shut down following some downed powerlines. Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) will be on-site working to repair the damaged infrastructure.

The powerline, which fell earlier due to tree contact, sparked a small grassfire that has since been contained. Authorities are advising residents to avoid the area as repair efforts continue.

The closure is expected to remain in effect until PSO completes the necessary repairs and the area is deemed safe for reopening. Motorists are encouraged to use alternative routes and remain cautious as emergency personnel work to address the situation. As of 8:30 a.m., 153 residents were without power in Bartlesville.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.