Posted: Aug 02, 2024 3:47 PMUpdated: Aug 02, 2024 3:47 PM

Nathan Thompson

Another telephone scammer is impersonating the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Scott Owen says his office has received reports of someone calling residents and identifying himself as Sgt. Malone. The scammer says he is demanding payment for outstanding warrants

Sheriff Owen urges all residents to not provide personal information if requested to protect you and your identity.