Washington County
Posted: Aug 02, 2024 3:47 PMUpdated: Aug 02, 2024 3:47 PM
Sheriff's Office Warns of Another Telephone Scam
Nathan Thompson
Another telephone scammer is impersonating the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Scott Owen says his office has received reports of someone calling residents and identifying himself as Sgt. Malone. The scammer says he is demanding payment for outstanding warrants.
Sheriff Owen urges all residents to not provide personal information if requested to protect you and your identity.
If you have any questions, call the sheriff's office at 918-332-4000 or your local law enforcement agency.
