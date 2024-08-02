Posted: Aug 02, 2024 2:37 PMUpdated: Aug 02, 2024 3:07 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville City Council has a large agenda in front of them for Monday evening's meeting, including the possibility of an ordinance allowing golf carts to be driven on city streets.

Oklahoma law prohibits driving golf carts on state highways, but city streets are not included in that prohibition. Ward 2 City Councilor Loren Roszel says he heard from constituents who would like golf carts to be legalized on city streets. The ordinance was originally discussed at the May 6 City Council meeting, but was tabled after Mayor Dale Copeland voiced concerns over safety

The golf cart ordinance was supposed to be revisited during the June 3 City Council meeting, but was not included on the agenda. Instead, the ordinance appeared on the July 1 agenda.

However, Mayor Copeland and Ward 5 Councilor Trevor Dorsey were absent from that meeting. Roszel tabled the item again