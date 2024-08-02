News
City Council To Discuss Golf Cart Ordinance for a Third Time
The Bartlesville City Council has a large agenda in front of them for Monday evening's meeting, including the possibility of an ordinance allowing golf carts to be driven on city streets.
Oklahoma law prohibits driving golf carts on state highways, but city streets are not included in that prohibition. Ward 2 City Councilor Loren Roszel says he heard from constituents who would like golf carts to be legalized on city streets. The ordinance was originally discussed at the May 6 City Council meeting, but was tabled after Mayor Dale Copeland voiced concerns over safety.
The golf cart ordinance was supposed to be revisited during the June 3 City Council meeting, but was not included on the agenda. Instead, the ordinance appeared on the July 1 agenda.
However, Mayor Copeland and Ward 5 Councilor Trevor Dorsey were absent from that meeting. Roszel tabled the item again.
The ordinance is expected to be discussed for a third time Monday evening, with possible action to either permit golf carts on city streets or continue the prohibition. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Bartlesville City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Ave.
