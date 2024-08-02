Posted: Aug 02, 2024 1:46 PMUpdated: Aug 02, 2024 1:52 PM

Nathan Thompson

Nine Washington County 4-H members excel at the state meet in Stillwater.

Oklahoma 4-H’ers were in the fast lane during the 103rd State 4-H Roundup as they raced from workshops to contests to district rallies and more. More than 600 club members and adults were on the Oklahoma State University campus for the biggest 4-H event of the year. This year’s theme was The Fast Lane to Your Future.

“State 4-H Roundup is a little bit like the Daytona 500. We bring our best and brightest to campus and provide them with opportunities to shine,” said Steve Beck, state 4-H program leader. “Some delegates were honored for their achievements over the past year, but the great thing about Roundup is that all those who attend go back to their local clubs with a renewed excitement for all that 4-H has to offer.”

Attending from Washington County were Jancie Cantrell, Lydia Daniel, William Flanagan, Samantha Graves, Kira Hatlestad, Kennedy Kramer, Izzy Lewis, Jerika Mathes and Isabel Thoreson. While on campus, delegates participated in educational workshops, contests, dances and other events. Workshop topics covered a range of interests, including leadership, renewable natural resources, technology safety, smartphone photography, diagnosing plant diseases of horticulture crops, native Oklahoma fish anatomy and identification, team building and healthy living, to name a few.

Delegates from Washington County participated in a variety of state competitions, including Public Speaking, Job Readiness, the Livestock Quiz Bowl, ATV Safety and Rider Course, and Photography. Lydia Daniel achieved first place in the Job Readiness category, while the Livestock Quiz Bowl team earned the title of State Runner-up. The State Runner-up Livestock Quiz Bowl team consisted of Samantha Graves, Kira Hatlestad, Kennedy Kramer, Izzy Lewis, and Jerika Mathes.

Roundup delegates also had opportunities to learn more about the OSU campus through various tours, including the athletics facilities, OSU Student Farm and The Botanic Garden at OSU. Pete’s Pit Stop picnic gave club members a chance to learn more about what OSU offers for higher education. Representatives from the various colleges were on hand to share information regarding what majors are available for prospective students, as well as other college information.

In keeping with a century-old tradition, State 4-H Roundup is a time to not only learn new things and make lifelong friends, but it’s also a time to recognize the hard work and achievements of club members. Record book and scholarship winners were announced at the Masonic Charity Foundation of Oklahoma Honor Night Assembly for their exceptional 4-H activities, and 4-H’ers were awarded $167,800 in scholarships thanks to the generous donors and supporters of 4-H youth development.

State 4-H Roundup is also the time when the youth development organization recognizes the best of the best with the announcement of the new inductees into the Oklahoma 4-H Hall of Fame, the state’s most prestigious award. This year’s inductees were Shelby Kelsey from Grady County and Conner Quintero from Payne County. Each received a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by Farm Credit Associations of Oklahoma. The announcement of the new inductees into the Oklahoma 4-H Hall of Fame was the culmination of the assembly.

Recognition at 4-H Roundup isn’t just for club members. It also is a time to recognize those who support the organization. Former 4-H members were recognized as Outstanding 4-H Alumni, including Betty Gardner, Woodward County; and Steve Bomhoff, Kingfisher County. Rodd and Dona Moesel, Oklahoma County; and Billy Haltom, Okmulgee County, were recognized as the 2024 State Partner in 4-H Award honorees.

Delegates took to the polls to elect the new slate of officers for the state leadership team. Serving on the executive team for the 2024-2025 year are Bridger Arrington, Logan County, president; Brance Barnett, Washita County, vice president; Lily Nease, Cotton County, secretary; Keaston Gonzales, Cotton County, reporter; and Megan Mitchell, Tillman County, recreation leader. Northeast District representatives are Jasper McClendon, Mayes County; Kate Sherrill, Pawnee County; and Kate Wardlaw, Payne County. Southeast District representatives are Karson Potter, Oklahoma County; and Ember Duffy and Natalie Hollingshead, both of Pittsburg County. West District representatives are Lillian Roush, Custer County; Joe Sharp, Garfield County; and Jake Vulgamore, Canadian County.

“Our county delegates always have a great time at State 4-H Roundup. The workshops, the contests and meeting new people are highlights that will inspire them to continue their involvement and become even better role models for the younger members,” said Jenifer Harbour, Washington County 4-H educator.