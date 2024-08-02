Posted: Aug 02, 2024 1:33 PMUpdated: Aug 02, 2024 1:38 PM

Alex Benzegala

A Bartlesville man was in Washington County District Court on Friday after allegations that he assaulted an officer on Thursday night.

63-year-old Hans Weemer faces charges of assault and battery of an officer after authorities say an officer arrived to where Weemer was located on the 200 block of Queenstown Ave. An arrest affidavit says that when an officer arrived to the location, it was confirmed that Weemer had been drinking since that morning and had lost his job.

The affidavit claims that Weemer attempted to close the door of the residence and as the officer tried to stop the door from closing, Weemer attempted to slap the officer’s hand away and ended up missing and hitting his arm. It continues to say that the officer had a red mark on the back of his arm from the slap and that he did not want to comply with officer instructions.

Weemer is being held on a $10,000 bond and is set to appear in court on Aug. 16 at 9 a.m.