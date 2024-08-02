Posted: Aug 02, 2024 9:43 AMUpdated: Aug 02, 2024 9:43 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners will consider calling for an election to adjust the times for alcohol sales on Sundays.

Currently, Washington County only allows bars, casinos and clubs to sell alcoholic beverages and beer by the drink until midnight on Sundays, where every other day of the week allows for sales until 2 a.m. The issue came up on New Year’s Eve 2023, which fell on a Sunday.

Bars, casinos and clubs in Washington County were forced to close and/or stop selling drinks before revelers could ring in the new year, but retail stores can still sell beer and wine until 2 a.m.

According to an agenda for Monday morning’s meeting, the commissioners will consider a resolution calling for an election to allow bars and clubs to sell alcohol and beer by the drink past midnight on Sundays to match other days of the week and to mirror sales at retail stores.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. Monday on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Ave., in downtown Bartlesville.