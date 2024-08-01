Posted: Aug 01, 2024 2:46 PMUpdated: Aug 01, 2024 2:46 PM

Ty Loftis

Nearly a month and a half ago, employees with the Bartlesville Water Department noticed the water being sent to the Wal Mart distribution center wasn't up to the standards it needed to be. This water line also served the communities of Ramona and Ochelata and Water Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen said they needed to take action to keep residents safe.

As this chlorine conversion is taking place over the next month, Lauritsen said some people may notice a slight discoloration in their water, along with a slight drop in water pressure. Others in the area will see no change. Lauritsen stresses the water is safe to drink.