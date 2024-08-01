Posted: Aug 01, 2024 2:08 PMUpdated: Aug 01, 2024 4:11 PM

Alex Benzegala

A Bartlesville man was in Washington County District Court on Thursday after being arrested on allegations of stealing security bonds in 2010. 47-year-old Deece Carter faces a charge of knowingly concealing stolen property after an investigation began on July 29th.

An Arrest Affidavit in the case states that authorities received screen shots between Carter and the alleged victim on Facebook Messenger, and that Deece told the individual that he located the security bond and was in possession of it.

The Affidavit continued to say that Carter offered what he called a “finder’s fee” for the security bond.

Investigators served a search warrant at Carter’s residence, where one of the security bonds was recovered. The District Attorney’s Office charged Carter with a Misdemeanor in this case.