Posted: Aug 01, 2024 9:15 AMUpdated: Aug 01, 2024 9:15 AM

Tom Davis

The Westside Community Center is excited to unveil its Summer Fine Arts Intensive, a week-long program designed to inspire and develop young creative minds. Set to run from August 5th to August 9th, this immersive experience offers children and teens a chance to explore their artistic talents in a vibrant, supportive environment.

Program Details:

Dates: August 5th - August 9th

Grades 4-8: 10 AM - 12 PM daily

Grades 9-12: 1 PM - 3 PM daily

Lunch: Provided

Daily Workshops Include:

Mixed Media Monday: Participants will engage in a painting workshop, experimenting with acrylics and other mediums to create their own unique masterpieces.

Tell a Tale Tuesday: Young writers will harness their imagination to craft characters and adventurous stories in a creative writing session.

Work it! Wednesday: Aspiring entrepreneurs will learn how to transform their creative ideas into tangible ventures through interactive activities.

Theater Thursday: Students will explore the world of theatrical arts, including acting, improvisation, and stagecraft, culminating in a short performance.

Film Friday: Budding filmmakers will dive into filmmaking basics, including interviewing, directing, and camera work, to produce their own short films.

This program is a fantastic opportunity for children to gain new skills, make friends, and have an unforgettable time. However, spaces are limited, so parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and mentors are encouraged to register early to secure a spot.