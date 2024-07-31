Posted: Jul 31, 2024 10:31 AMUpdated: Jul 31, 2024 10:32 AM

Ty Loftis

City-owned Sooner and Frontier pools will close for the season on Sunday, August 11th. Splash pads across Bartlesville will remain open as long as the weather allows. Public Works Director Keith Henry had the following to say on the upcoming closure:

“The YMCA, which manages City-owned swimming pools generally has trouble staffing the pools once people return to or leave for college for the upcoming semester.”

Splash pads don’t require lifeguards and are generally open through September.