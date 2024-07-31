Posted: Jul 31, 2024 9:49 AMUpdated: Jul 31, 2024 9:58 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce its upcoming Phillips 66 Update Forum Luncheon featuring Tandra Perkins, the Senior Vice President and Chief Digital and Administrative Officer of Phillips 66. The event will take place on Thursday, August 8, 2024, from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM at Tri County Tech.

Apperaing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Judy Williams with the Chamber said this luncheon offers local business leaders, community members, and stakeholders a unique opportunity to gain insights into the latest developments and strategic initiatives at Phillips 66. Tandra Perkins, known for her leadership and innovation in digital transformation and administrative management, will provide an update on the company’s progress, future plans, and the impact of digital advancements on its operations.

This ticketed event is open to the public, and attendees are encouraged check the prices by visiting the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce website at business.bartlesville.com . This luncheon promises to be a valuable occasion for networking, learning, and engaging with one of the region’s major industry players.