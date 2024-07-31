Posted: Jul 31, 2024 9:47 AMUpdated: Jul 31, 2024 9:47 AM

Nathan Thompson, Sheri Garris & Chris Freund

The Kansas Department of Commerce announces the first regional water project grant awarded by the state in more than a decade.

The $1 million Community Development Block Grant was awarded to help the city of Caney construct a water line to connect to the Coffeyville water system. Caney City Administrator Kelly Zellner says the city is also in line for approval of a low-interest loan for the project