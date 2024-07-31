News
Kansas Approves Grant, Loan for Caney/Coffeyville Water Line Project
The Kansas Department of Commerce announces the first regional water project grant awarded by the state in more than a decade.
The $1 million Community Development Block Grant was awarded to help the city of Caney construct a water line to connect to the Coffeyville water system. Caney City Administrator Kelly Zellner says the city is also in line for approval of a low-interest loan for the project.
The total cost of the project is expected to be around $7.8 million. The planned pipeline will run from Caney's water storage along Highway 166 to Cline Road where it will connect to Coffeyville's 12-inch water main.
