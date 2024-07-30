Posted: Jul 30, 2024 7:44 AMUpdated: Jul 30, 2024 7:44 AM

Cheyenne Gilkey

It’s hot again, which means new hours of operation for the Washington County SPCA.

The WSPCA will now operating during these hours:

Tuesday through Friday from 12-4 p.m.

Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you need to arrange a time to reclaim your lost pet, you can call or text 918-336-1577. You can also direct message the WSPCA on their Facebook page.

Stay cool!