Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

News

News

Posted: Jul 30, 2024 7:44 AMUpdated: Jul 30, 2024 7:44 AM

Excessive Heat! WSPCA Hours Changing

Share on RSS

 

Cheyenne Gilkey

It’s hot again, which means new hours of operation for the Washington County SPCA.

 

The WSPCA will now operating during these hours:

 

Tuesday through Friday from 12-4 p.m.

 

Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

 

If you need to arrange a time to reclaim your lost pet, you can call or text 918-336-1577. You can also direct message the WSPCA on their Facebook page.

 

Stay cool!

 

« Back to News