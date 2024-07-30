Posted: Jul 30, 2024 6:30 AMUpdated: Jul 30, 2024 8:03 AM

Tom Davis

As Republicans and Other Conservatives-Washington County approach a busy month, Quinn Schipper from ROC-WC, our guest on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, highlighted several key events and updates are on the horizon, promising engaging discussions and critical insights into local governance and elections.

Election Integrity and Primary Elections

The next Community Connection meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, August 6, from 6:30 to 7:45 PM at Crossing 2nd, will focus on election integrity. Yvonne House and Andrea Conner, Assistant Secretary of the Washington County Election Board, are expected to discuss the results of the recent State Election Board audit, which, like previous audits, reported perfect results. The deadline to register or change party affiliation is August 2, which might be a crucial topic for attendees.

Washington County Commissioner Run-off Election

On August 27, the community will head to the polls for the run-off election for Washington County Commissioner District 2. Candidates Michael Colaw and Corey Shivel will each have a few minutes to present their platforms and address voters' concerns. This election could significantly impact local governance, making it a key date for residents.

Insights from Bartlesville City Manager

In a noteworthy presentation, Bartlesville City Manager Mike Bailey will discuss the importance of local elections, including school board, city, and county races. This presentation is anticipated to be one of the most significant of the year, providing valuable insights into how local elections shape community life.

ROC-WC Chamber of Commerce Forum Series

ROC-WC is proud to sponsor the Chamber of Commerce Forum Series, with the first event taking place on Thursday, August 8. This forum will feature an update from P-66 Senior VP Chief Digital and Administrative Officer, offering attendees a glimpse into the company's latest developments. The event will be held at the Tri-County Tech Event Center, with a limited number of seats available for $30 per person. Interested parties should reserve their seats by contacting info@rocwc.com.

Upcoming ROC-WC Events

September 3: Brian Bingman, Oklahoma Corporation Commissioner, will share his insights.

October 1: Wes Nofire, Oklahoma Native American Liaison, will discuss issues pertinent to the Native American community.

November 5: The General Election Watch Party will offer a platform for analyzing election results and their implications for the community.