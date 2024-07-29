Posted: Jul 29, 2024 2:55 PMUpdated: Jul 29, 2024 2:55 PM

Alex Benzegala

Two people were in Washington County District Court on Monday for a probable cause hearing of Child Abuse-child Neglect stemming from an incident where a girl was tied up to a tree on Sunday.

41-year-old Johnny Lee James and 42-year-old Kayla Sharee Clark are both being held on $500,000 bonds on the suspicion of the following charges: abuse, neglect exploitation, or sexual abuse (aggravated assault) for James, and enabling child neglect for Clark.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said in press release that on Sunday, July 28th, deputies arrived in the 400000 block of West 3850 Road near Vera where they were informed of a possible child abuse and or neglect of a fifteen-year-old female. Upon arrival, they found the teenager tied up to a tree in the yard and she had been sleeping on a piece of carpet. Deputies say the child was tied to the tree several times over a 72-hour time frame.

Deputies learned the victim was in the area visiting family with her family who reside in Texas. She was taken to a hospital where she was treated for injuries. The Department of Human Services (Child Welfare division) took the child into the state’s custody. Deputies arrested James and Clark.

The suspects will be back in Washington County Court on Wednesday at 1:15 p.m. when formal charges are expected to be filed.