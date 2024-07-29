Posted: Jul 29, 2024 2:05 PMUpdated: Jul 29, 2024 2:05 PM

Alex Benzegala

The Nowata County Board of Commissioners on Monday accepted a Notification of Single Audit Requirement from Oklahoma Management, Nowata County Clerk Kay Spurgeon explains what that means.

The Motion passed unamiously. In other business, the Board of Commisioners continued to discss work done to improve the Nowata County Courthouse. Work discussed included fixing walls of the building, ceiling fans and light bulbs.