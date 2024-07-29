Posted: Jul 29, 2024 1:42 PMUpdated: Jul 29, 2024 1:42 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners convened for a short meeting at the fairgrounds in Pawhuska on Monday morning. At that meeting, there were agreements signed with the nutrition department. The Hulah Lake Senior Citizens Center will serve as a facility for meals for the 2024-2025 fiscal year. The New Hope Christian Fellowship Church will do the same for $500 a month. Carol Long will deliver meals for the nutrition department at a rate of 67 cents per mile.

Equipment for the Assessor's office was declared as surplus and will be junked. Items included three desk workstations and storage desks. The Board also signed the Treasurer's annual SA&I report for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2024.

The Board also acknowledged payments from bond proceeds involving KSB Enterprises and Higgins Construction. There was also an acknowledgment of an invoice that had been received from Ambler Associates, Inc. This is all dealing with construction of the courthouse annex and the remodel of the current courthouse. Board members Charlie Cartwright and Anthony Hudson said they will have an update as to how things are going soon.

There was one utility permit signed for District Two.