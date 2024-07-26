Posted: Jul 26, 2024 2:12 PMUpdated: Jul 26, 2024 2:21 PM

Ty Loftis

A Washington County woman was seen out of custody on Friday afternoon at the courthouse on the felony charge of child abuse by injury. Tammy Lott is accused of committing the alleged crimes on Wednesday, June 19th of this year.

In an interview with authorities, the victim said she was mad and didn't want to sit where Lott wanted the victim to sit. A probable cause affidavit states that Lott forced the juvenile victim to sit on the couch, but in the process got verbally and physically abusive to the point where the victim had to be taken to the hospital for injuries sustained to her head and wrist. The victim's younger brother and Lott's “home-aide” were both witnesses to the altercation.

Doctors noted that the juvenile victim had possibly sustained an injury to the head that could lead to concussive symptoms and the victim's wrist was sprained.

In the interview with Lott, she said that the victim was supposed to come inside the house, but decided to sit on the porch. The affidavit says that once Lott got her to come inside, the juvenile victim attempted to go outside multiple times. That is when Lott says she grabbed her by the wrist, but never meant to hurt the victim.

In an interview with the home-aide, she stated that the victim was causing no issues on the porch. When the victim was forced to sit on the couch, the home-aide stated that Lott grabbed her by the hair and began calling her derogatory names. The home-aide didn't visibly see the juvenile victim getting hit, but heard slapping sounds and yelling from Lott and crying from the victim.

Lott's next court date is set for Friday, September 6th. She is to have no contact with the alleged victim.