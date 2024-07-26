Posted: Jul 26, 2024 9:35 AMUpdated: Jul 26, 2024 9:35 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners will have what appears to be a fairly short meeting Monday morning with only one new action item on the agenda.

The commissioners are expected to discuss and possibly take action on the monthly sheriff’s report on claims from the Board of Prisoners for June.

The commissioners will also acknowledge receipt of three pieces of correspondence and move on to new business.

The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. Monday on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Ave., in downtown Bartlesville.