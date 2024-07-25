Posted: Jul 25, 2024 2:12 PMUpdated: Jul 25, 2024 2:12 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Lenape Veterans Committee has opened a new Veterans Service Center in the Lenape Wellness Center at the Delaware Tribal Complex in Bartlesville.

According to the Delaware Indian News, the center will be run by tribal member Steven Donnell, who is a Navy veteran and American Legion service officer.

The Veterans Service Center will perform VA claims filing through the American Legion and emergency services for veterans in distress and their families through connection with the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs, the Tulsa Vets Center, Oklahoma Developmental Disabilities Council, the Oklahoma Department of Human Services and the Delaware tribal prevention support services.