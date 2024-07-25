Posted: Jul 25, 2024 9:26 AMUpdated: Jul 25, 2024 9:26 AM

Tom Davis

This summer, bargain hunters and savvy shoppers alike are gearing up for the highly anticipated KWON KYFM KRIG KPGM 27th Annual Auction, set to take place on Saturday, July 27th. The event will be held at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Dewey, OK, with doors swinging open at 8 am and bidding commencing promptly at 9 am.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Bartlesville Radio Promotions DIrector Tina Romine and Co-Owner Direa Potter said attendees can expect a treasure trove of instant savings on a wide array of brand new merchandise and coveted gift certificates.

"We've scoured local advertisers to procure top-notch items, all primed for competitive bidding and guaranteed savings. Highlighting the auction's allure is the promise that bidding will cease at a remarkable 80% off the retail price. However, astute buyers may secure their desired items for even less—potentially paying only 40%, 50%, or 60% of the original retail cost," said Dorea.

"It's an auction where you set the prices and score the bargains," said Tina adding,"In addition to the adrenaline-pumping auctions, attendees can also snag free bidding numbers, vie for enticing door prizes, and revel in exceptional deals throughout the day."