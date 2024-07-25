Posted: Jul 25, 2024 9:02 AMUpdated: Jul 25, 2024 9:34 AM

Cheyenne Gilkey

The back to school rush is on. Stores are stocked and dealing sales.

As you’re checking off your kids’ back to school survival checklist you might think that you’re missing something…Oh right, vaccines!\

The Washington County Health Department (also serving Nowata County) is hosting a Back to School Bash for all those immunizations.

Margo Alinger, health educator for the Health Department in Bartlesville, gives some insight on what this event will include.

Alinger also says that the vaccines are free of charge for those with or without insurance, but those that do have insurance must show some verification.

Alinger says that the rush hour is inevitable, but the Health Department is prepared for those who are swept in after the event.

Alinger says that any parent who needs their child’s records will need to contact them ahead of time.

The Washington County Health Department is located at 5125 Jacquelyn Ln. in Bartlesville Oklahoma.