Posted: Jul 24, 2024 3:26 PMUpdated: Jul 24, 2024 4:47 PM

Alex Benzegala

A Bartlesville man was in Washington County District Court on charges of second-degree Burglary from an incident on Tuesday afternoon.

Bartlesville Police arrived at 3:25 p.m. where it is alleged that 40-year-old Maurice Jackson was inside a vacant house in the 1000 block of SW Hickory Avenue. According to court documents, the homeowner followed him out of the property when Jackson began yelling at her as he left the premises of the house.

Police located Jackson in the 700 block of Hickory and upon his arrest, authorities say they found a bag in his pocket that contained a white crystal substance that tested positive for Methamphetamine.

Along with the felony burglary charge, Jackson also faces a misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Jackson received a $15,000 bond. His next court date is Aug. 9.