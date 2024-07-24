Posted: Jul 24, 2024 2:14 PMUpdated: Jul 24, 2024 2:14 PM

Ty Loftis

The Skiatook Chamber of Commerce has announced that the date for getting together for coffee with Congressman Kevin Hern has changed. It will now take place at 9 a.m. on Friday, August 5th at Giacomo's Vineyard in Skiatook.

The event is free to attend, but you are asked to RSVP on the Skiatook Chamber of Commerce Facebook Page. Hern will speak on the latest happenings from Washington D.C.